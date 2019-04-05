Reviewing Maxwell Technologies (MXWL) & Wireless Xcessories Group (WIRX)

Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) and Wireless Xcessories Group (OTCMKTS:WIRX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maxwell Technologies and Wireless Xcessories Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxwell Technologies $90.45 million 2.30 -$36.54 million ($0.91) -4.97 Wireless Xcessories Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wireless Xcessories Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maxwell Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.5% of Maxwell Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Maxwell Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of Wireless Xcessories Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Maxwell Technologies and Wireless Xcessories Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxwell Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50 Wireless Xcessories Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Maxwell Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $5.06, suggesting a potential upside of 12.00%. Given Maxwell Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Maxwell Technologies is more favorable than Wireless Xcessories Group.

Volatility and Risk

Maxwell Technologies has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wireless Xcessories Group has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Maxwell Technologies and Wireless Xcessories Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxwell Technologies -31.86% -43.28% -22.83% Wireless Xcessories Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Maxwell Technologies beats Wireless Xcessories Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maxwell Technologies Company Profile

Maxwell Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage and power delivery products worldwide. The company offers ultracapacitor cells, multi-cell packs, modules, and subsystems that provide energy storage and power delivery solutions for the automotive, grid energy storage, wind, bus, industrial, and truck industries; and lithium-ion capacitors, which are energy storage devices designed to address various of applications in the rail, grid, and industrial markets. It also provides dry electrode manufacturing technology; and high voltage's CONDIS capacitor products, such as grading and coupling capacitors, electric voltage transformers, and metering products that are used to ensure the safety and reliability of electric utility infrastructure and other applications involving transport, distribution, and measurement of high-voltage electrical energy. Maxwell Technologies, Inc. markets and sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to integrators and OEMs for use in a range of end products. The company was formerly known as Maxwell Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Maxwell Technologies, Inc. in 1996. Maxwell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Wireless Xcessories Group Company Profile

Wireless Xcessories Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes accessories for cellular phones primarily in the United States. It offers batteries; and hands free devices, and car and travel chargers, as well as various carrying cases. The company sells its products to dealers and distributors through an in-house sales force, as well as through its Website, wirexgroup.com. Wireless Xcessories Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

