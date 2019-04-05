Reviewing Matrix Service (MTRX) and Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) and Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Matrix Service alerts:

This table compares Matrix Service and Concrete Pumping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matrix Service $1.09 billion 0.48 -$11.48 million $0.15 130.13 Concrete Pumping $243.22 million 0.87 -$7.11 million $2.47 2.98

Concrete Pumping has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Matrix Service. Concrete Pumping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matrix Service, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Matrix Service shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of Concrete Pumping shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Matrix Service shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Matrix Service and Concrete Pumping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matrix Service 0 1 1 0 2.50 Concrete Pumping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Matrix Service currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.29%. Concrete Pumping has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.04%. Given Matrix Service’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Matrix Service is more favorable than Concrete Pumping.

Volatility and Risk

Matrix Service has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concrete Pumping has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Matrix Service and Concrete Pumping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matrix Service -1.14% 0.94% 0.54% Concrete Pumping N/A -41.29% -7.45%

Summary

Matrix Service beats Concrete Pumping on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities. Its Oil Gas & Chemical segment provides turnaround, plant maintenance, engineering, and capital construction services for the downstream and midstream petroleum industries; and hydro blasting, hydro excavating, advanced chemical cleaning, and vacuum services, as well as performs work in the petrochemical, upstream petroleum, and sulfur extraction, recovery, and processing markets. The company's Storage Solutions segment undertakes work related to aboveground storage tanks and terminals; and provides planned and emergency services. This segment also undertakes work related to liquefied natural gas, liquid nitrogen/liquid oxygen, liquid petroleum, and other specialty vessels, including spheres; and provides geodesic domes, aluminum internal floating roofs, floating suction and skimmer systems, roof drain systems, and floating roof seals. Its Industrial segment works for iron and steel, mining and minerals, aerospace and defense, cement, agriculture and grain, food, and other industries, as well as performs work in bulk material handling systems. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom. Its customers include commercial, infrastructure, and residential construction markets. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.