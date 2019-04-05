Reviewing Domo (DOMO) and Its Competitors

Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) is one of 197 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Domo to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Domo and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Domo $142.46 million -$154.31 million -3.98 Domo Competitors $1.91 billion $226.88 million 38.70

Domo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Domo. Domo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Domo and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo 0 1 7 0 2.88 Domo Competitors 1680 7878 14514 721 2.58

Domo currently has a consensus target price of $35.86, indicating a potential downside of 4.38%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 4.70%. Given Domo’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Domo has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Domo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo N/A N/A N/A Domo Competitors -39.11% -23.95% -3.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.6% of Domo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Domo

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

