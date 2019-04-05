Reviewing Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) and Invivo Therapeutics (NVIV)

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) and Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Apollo Endosurgery and Invivo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Endosurgery 0 2 1 0 2.33 Invivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apollo Endosurgery currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.52%. Given Apollo Endosurgery’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Apollo Endosurgery is more favorable than Invivo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and Invivo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Endosurgery -75.24% -88.05% -39.48% Invivo Therapeutics N/A -292.02% -140.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.3% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Invivo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.8% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Invivo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invivo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and Invivo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Endosurgery $60.85 million 1.19 -$45.79 million ($1.92) -1.72 Invivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$26.74 million ($2.25) -0.71

Invivo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apollo Endosurgery. Apollo Endosurgery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invivo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Apollo Endosurgery beats Invivo Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. It develops and distributes devices for minimally invasive surgical and non-surgical bariatric and gastrointestinal procedures that are used by surgeons and gastroenterologists in various settings to provide interventional therapy to patients who suffer from obesity and various co-morbidities associated with obesity, as well as treat various other gastrointestinal conditions. Its products include the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System (ESS) and Orbera, an intragastric balloon. The company sells its products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Costa Rica, Australia, and principal European markets. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Invivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has research collaboration with the Q Therapeutics, Inc. for the evaluation of the combination of PLGA-PLL based Neuro-Spinal Scaffold with adult neural progenitor cells, including those from induced pluripotent stem cells. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

