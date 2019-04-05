Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.95 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Golub Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 9,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $48.86 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $59.53. The firm has a market cap of $235.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

