Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AquaVenture (WAAS)

AquaVenture (NYSE: WAAS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/29/2019 – AquaVenture was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AquaVenture Holdings LLC is a provider of Water-as-a-Service (TM) solutions. It offers clean drinking and process water. The Company’s operating platform consists of Quench, a U.S.-based provider of Point-of-Use, filtered water systems and related services to institutional and commercial customers and Seven Seas Water, a provider of desalination and wastewater treatment solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial and hospitality customers. AquaVenture Holdings LLC is based in TAMPA, United States. “

3/28/2019 – AquaVenture was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AquaVenture Holdings LLC is a provider of Water-as-a-Service (TM) solutions. It offers clean drinking and process water. The Company’s operating platform consists of Quench, a U.S.-based provider of Point-of-Use, filtered water systems and related services to institutional and commercial customers and Seven Seas Water, a provider of desalination and wastewater treatment solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial and hospitality customers. AquaVenture Holdings LLC is based in TAMPA, United States. “

3/22/2019 – AquaVenture was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AquaVenture Holdings LLC is a provider of Water-as-a-Service (TM) solutions. It offers clean drinking and process water. The Company’s operating platform consists of Quench, a U.S.-based provider of Point-of-Use, filtered water systems and related services to institutional and commercial customers and Seven Seas Water, a provider of desalination and wastewater treatment solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial and hospitality customers. AquaVenture Holdings LLC is based in TAMPA, United States. “

3/21/2019 – AquaVenture was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AquaVenture Holdings LLC is a provider of Water-as-a-Service (TM) solutions. It offers clean drinking and process water. The Company’s operating platform consists of Quench, a U.S.-based provider of Point-of-Use, filtered water systems and related services to institutional and commercial customers and Seven Seas Water, a provider of desalination and wastewater treatment solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial and hospitality customers. AquaVenture Holdings LLC is based in TAMPA, United States. “

3/6/2019 – AquaVenture was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/28/2019 – AquaVenture was given a new $26.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

WAAS stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.23. 39,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,579. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $540.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 0.78. AquaVenture Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $23.35.

Get AquaVenture Holdings Ltd alerts:

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. AquaVenture’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAAS. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AquaVenture by 530.3% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 256,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 215,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AquaVenture by 61.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 142,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AquaVenture by 176.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 129,237 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of AquaVenture by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 571,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after buying an additional 121,933 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of AquaVenture during the fourth quarter worth $1,737,000. 34.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of water purification services. It operates through Seven Seas Water and Quench segments. The Seven Seas Water segment delivers treated bulk water to governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers. The Quench segment focuses in the rental and servicing of POU water filtration systems and related equipment, such as ice and sparkling water machines, and from the contracted maintenance of customer-owned equipment.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for AquaVenture Holdings Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaVenture Holdings Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.