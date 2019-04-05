Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 5th (AM3D, ASML, ENEL, ENGI, F, IBE, IFXA, NOVN, RWE, STM)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 5th:

SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) was given a €9.00 ($10.47) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €200.00 ($232.56) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enel (BIT:ENEL)

was given a €6.35 ($7.38) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €14.30 ($16.63) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) was given a €15.00 ($17.44) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €7.90 ($9.19) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €21.00 ($24.42) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) was given a CHF 85 target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RWE (FRA:RWE) was given a €29.50 ($34.30) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €15.00 ($17.44) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

