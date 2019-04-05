Republic Services (RSG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Republic Services' company's operation in a highly competitive solid waste industry remains a concern. Weak landfill pricing is likely to weigh on Republic Services' margins and earnings. The company's revenues are highly seasonal in nature with comparatively lower revenues in the fourth and first quarters as against the second and third quarters. High debt may limit the company’s future expansion and worsen its risk profile. On the flip side, the company continues to grow internally through long-term contracts for the collection, recycling and disposal of solid waste materials. It is focused on increasing its operational efficiency by shifting to compressed natural gas collection vehicles and converting rear-loading trucks to automated-side loaders to reduce costs and improve profitability. The company’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RSG. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $77.73 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.22.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.77. The company had a trading volume of 32,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,985. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $81.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $330,580.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,424.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $218,910.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,302.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,507. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 18.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 12.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.5% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 100,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

