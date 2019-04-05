Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Coverage Initiated at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

REGI traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.94. 11,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,601. The firm has a market cap of $854.76 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.58. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $32.52.

In other news, Director Delbert Christensen purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.01 per share, with a total value of $40,267.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,154.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 104.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 230,703 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,656,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,906,000 after purchasing an additional 404,478 shares during the period.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

