Redhawk Resources (RHWKF) vs. Southern Copper (SCCO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Redhawk Resources (OTCMKTS:RHWKF) and Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Redhawk Resources and Southern Copper’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redhawk Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Southern Copper $7.10 billion 4.46 $1.54 billion N/A N/A

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Redhawk Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Redhawk Resources and Southern Copper, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redhawk Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern Copper 3 4 5 0 2.17

Southern Copper has a consensus price target of $41.55, suggesting a potential upside of 1.49%.

Profitability

This table compares Redhawk Resources and Southern Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redhawk Resources N/A N/A N/A Southern Copper 21.74% 23.57% 10.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Southern Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Southern Copper shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Southern Copper pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Redhawk Resources does not pay a dividend. Southern Copper has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Southern Copper beats Redhawk Resources on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redhawk Resources

Redhawk Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project that comprises approximately 29 square miles of contiguous patented and unpatented mining claims, fee lands, and Arizona State Land Department mineral exploration permits located in San Manuel, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Annex Exploration Corp. and changed its name to Redhawk Resources, Inc. in March 1994. Redhawk Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant. The company also operates Buenavista, an open-pit copper mine, as well as two copper concentrators and three SX-EW plants in Mexico. In addition, it operates five underground mines that produce zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold; a coal mine that produces coal and coke; and a zinc refinery. It has interests in 44,182 hectares of exploration concessions in Peru; 148,122 hectares of exploration concessions in Mexico; 64,899 hectares of exploration concessions in Argentina; 36,387 hectares of exploration concessions in Chile; and 7,298 hectares of exploration concessions in Ecuador. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. Southern Copper Corporation is a subsidiary of Americas Mining Corporation.

