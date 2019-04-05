Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Loop Capital

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital to $31.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RRGB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,199. The company has a market cap of $365.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $306.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.03 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 215.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 461.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

