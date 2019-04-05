Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) Position Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.28% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter worth approximately $793,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 148.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,361,000 after purchasing an additional 82,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 298.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 31,716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $369.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $306.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

