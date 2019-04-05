Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,719 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 4,088.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,448,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,804 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,450,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,409 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,645,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,450,000 after acquiring an additional 597,054 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $21,920,000. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CIO Michael T. Hagan sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $1,304,499.72. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 194,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 6,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $291,579.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,063 shares of company stock worth $1,700,007. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LPT opened at $49.51 on Thursday. Liberty Property Trust has a 12-month low of $38.72 and a 12-month high of $49.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 66.67%. The firm had revenue of $124.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Liberty Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is 74.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group downgraded Liberty Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103.5 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

