Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XLRN shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

In related news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene acquired 706,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,366,858.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,824,685 shares in the company, valued at $293,461,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $31,116.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,237.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $59.59. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 36.63% and a negative net margin of 849.62%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

