Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $253,000 in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (BKN) Stock

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKN. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKN opened at $14.25 on Thursday. BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $14.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

About BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

