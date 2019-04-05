Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $214,000 Position in Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Monroe Capital worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 72,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 32,906 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 73.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 15,369 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Shares of Monroe Capital stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. Monroe Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $14.65.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Analysts expect that Monroe Capital Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 89.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRCC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Monroe Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-has-214000-position-in-monroe-capital-corp-mrcc.html.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.