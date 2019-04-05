Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,656 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,158,083 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $271,664,000 after purchasing an additional 356,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,488 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 178,571 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 15,324 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,957 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $39.43 on Friday. Performance Food Group Co has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 10,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $426,860.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,505.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,609 shares of company stock valued at $459,702. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

