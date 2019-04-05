Raymond James & Associates Trims Position in Unit Co. (UNT)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of Unit worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNT. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Unit by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 718,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 316,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unit by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,237,000 after purchasing an additional 206,441 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Unit by 492.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 202,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 168,160 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Unit by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 480,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 120,700 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Unit during the 4th quarter valued at about $972,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Unit alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Parks sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $439,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,256.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNT stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 2.73. Unit Co. has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $29.06.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $214.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.99 million. Unit had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unit Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNT shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Unit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Stephens started coverage on Unit in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Unit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/raymond-james-associates-trims-position-in-unit-co-unt.html.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.