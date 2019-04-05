Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $603,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 74.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,935 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 2,648.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 58,116 shares during the period.

PSCF stock opened at $53.00 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $60.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

