Raymond James & Associates Has $694,000 Position in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index (IGF)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index (BMV:IGF) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 164,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,742,000 after buying an additional 431,246 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,501,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,132,000 after buying an additional 531,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGF stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. iShares S&P Global Infrastructure Index has a 1 year low of $791.37 and a 1 year high of $887.23.

