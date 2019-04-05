Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in Midstates Petroleum Company Inc (MPO)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Midstates Petroleum Company Inc (NYSE:MPO) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,659 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,177 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.39% of Midstates Petroleum worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Midstates Petroleum by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Midstates Petroleum by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Midstates Petroleum by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,042 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Midstates Petroleum by 6.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,634 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Midstates Petroleum by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period.

Get Midstates Petroleum alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 1,706,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $17,069,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Midstates Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE MPO opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

Midstates Petroleum (NYSE:MPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The energy producer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $69.64 million for the quarter. Midstates Petroleum had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.24%.

WARNING: “Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in Midstates Petroleum Company Inc (MPO)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/raymond-james-associates-decreases-holdings-in-midstates-petroleum-company-inc-mpo.html.

About Midstates Petroleum

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The company's operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime. As of December 31, 2018, its assets consisted of approximately 102,198 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Midstates Petroleum Company Inc (NYSE:MPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Midstates Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midstates Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.