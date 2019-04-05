Raymond James & Associates Acquires 53,221 Shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (EMO)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) by 121.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,221 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMO. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,859,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 928,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 665,916 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,415,000. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 1,026,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 450,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,219,000.

Shares of EMO stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $12.24.

About Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

