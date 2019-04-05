Rational Ag (RAA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rational Ag (FRA:RAA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €578.00 ($672.09).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RAA shares. Warburg Research set a €598.00 ($695.35) price target on Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rational in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €654.00 ($760.47) price target on Rational and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. HSBC set a €643.00 ($747.67) price target on Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €570.00 ($662.79) price target on Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th.

Shares of Rational stock opened at €561.00 ($652.33) on Friday. Rational has a 12 month low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 12 month high of €595.02 ($691.88).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells cooking appliances for professional kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers the SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus products that cook via steam and hot air. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional product that cooks with direct contact heat or in liquids.

