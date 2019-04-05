Rapid7 (RPD) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $58.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rapid7 traded as high as $53.87 and last traded at $53.71, with a volume of 288883 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.25.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Macquarie upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $372,742.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,155 shares of company stock worth $7,963,923. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. SQN Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 1,567,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,289 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth $38,775,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth $27,223,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 843,883.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 557,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 556,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth $9,237,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 57.61%. The company had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

