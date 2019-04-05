Randal J. Kirk Sells 150,565 Shares of Synthetic Biologics Inc (SYN) Stock

Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 150,565 shares of Synthetic Biologics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $99,372.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN SYN opened at $0.63 on Friday. Synthetic Biologics Inc has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.95).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Synthetic Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its lead product candidates are in Phase III development, such as SYN-004 that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C.

