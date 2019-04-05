Ramsdens (RFX) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ramsdens (LON:RFX) in a research note published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:RFX traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 183 ($2.39). The stock had a trading volume of 10,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,276. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. The company has a market cap of $55.51 million and a P/E ratio of 11.88. Ramsdens has a twelve month low of GBX 145.25 ($1.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 205 ($2.68).

Get Ramsdens alerts:

About Ramsdens

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying, and Jewellery Retail. The company offers foreign currency exchange, and pawnbroking and related financial services.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsdens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsdens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.