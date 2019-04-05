Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Nike Inc (NKE)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises about 0.1% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nike by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,168,787 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,347,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,091 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $1,867,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 60,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Nike from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie set a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Nike from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Nike from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

NYSE NKE opened at $85.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $132.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. Nike Inc has a one year low of $64.99 and a one year high of $88.59.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $1,455,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,687,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,029,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 576,500 shares of company stock worth $46,807,665 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

