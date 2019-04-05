Radnor Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (INTC)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,755 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,189,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,495,805 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $124,066,000 after acquiring an additional 520,636 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3,603.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 170,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 165,767 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 16,647 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.48 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $254.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Intel had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.82.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,518 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $69,994.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,040.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 11,734 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $622,254.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,261 shares of company stock worth $2,116,147 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

