Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys 1,400 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 0.8% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its holdings in AT&T by 66.7% during the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $111,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.82 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

T stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $195.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. AT&T had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $47.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

