Radian Group Inc (RDN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.78.

RDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $21.00 target price on Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th.

Shares of Radian Group stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $22.19. 59,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,092. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $22.16.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.60% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radian Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

