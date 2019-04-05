Quilter (QLT) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their conviction-buy rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 145 ($1.89).

Several other analysts also recently commented on QLT. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Quilter in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Quilter to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target (down from GBX 175 ($2.29)) on shares of Quilter in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of Quilter stock opened at GBX 153.60 ($2.01) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 5.80. Quilter has a 52 week low of GBX 109.30 ($1.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 160 ($2.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Quilter’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

In related news, insider Mark Satchel sold 38,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.89), for a total transaction of £56,104.85 ($73,310.92).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advice & Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice & Wealth Management segment offers regulated face-to-face advice services to individuals and businesses in financial planning, mortgages, and protection through qualified financial advisers and mortgage and protection advisers; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private clients, corporates, pension funds, trusts, and charities.

