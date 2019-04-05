Quidel (QDEL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on QDEL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Quidel from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Quidel from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Quidel has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $77.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Quidel had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $132.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quidel will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 25,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $1,657,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,237 shares in the company, valued at $19,838,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 14,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,013,886.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,207 shares in the company, valued at $646,055.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $18,490,522. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

