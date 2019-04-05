Qudian Inc – (QD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

QD has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qudian in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian during the third quarter worth $38,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Qudian by 183.7% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qudian by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QD traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.31. 2,747,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,187,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.47. Qudian has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $12.26.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Qudian had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products, such as cash short-term unsecured lines of credit, which are distributed in digital form; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis, as well as budget auto financing products.

