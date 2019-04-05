Quark (QRK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Quark coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Cryptopia and FreiExchange. Over the last week, Quark has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. Quark has a market cap of $1.72 million and $0.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006136 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000177 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 258,233,522 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

