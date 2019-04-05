Qredit Trading 115.7% Higher Over Last Week (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 87.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, Qredit has traded up 115.7% against the U.S. dollar. Qredit has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $9,156.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qredit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qredit alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00105233 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00020163 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00043255 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00013967 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00025062 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001987 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Qredit Profile

Qredit (CRYPTO:XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 708,994,240 coins and its circulating supply is 534,211,753 coins. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.