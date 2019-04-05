Qbao Trading Up 34.5% This Week (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded 34.5% higher against the dollar. Qbao has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $117,200.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao token can now be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular exchanges including Allcoin, EXX, Coinnest and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00044593 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000046 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Allcoin, Gate.io, CoinEgg and EXX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

