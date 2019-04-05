QASH (QASH) Price Up 11.7% This Week

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, QASH has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One QASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00003142 BTC on popular exchanges including GOPAX, Huobi, EXX and Liquid. QASH has a market capitalization of $55.14 million and approximately $475,885.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QASH Profile

QASH launched on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . The official website for QASH is liquid.plus . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi, EXX, Ethfinex, Liquid, GOPAX, Hotbit, LATOKEN and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

