Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for GameStop Corp. (GME) Decreased by Analyst

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for GameStop in a report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.14). GameStop had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GME. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on GameStop from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded GameStop from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on GameStop from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.22.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.65. GameStop has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $17.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Complex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth about $1,262,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth about $2,225,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the third quarter worth about $475,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,119,000 after purchasing an additional 47,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 10.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 188,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.15%. GameStop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.03%.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer. It operates in five segments: United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Technology Brands. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software.

