Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Increased by Analyst

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.54. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $101.20 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JPM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC set a $102.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.31.

JPM opened at $105.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $360.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $119.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.22). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $26.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $317,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $599,310.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,569.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,110 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 22,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 384.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 95,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,811,000 after buying an additional 76,026 shares in the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 35,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 79,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,620,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 987,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,384,000 after buying an additional 56,460 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.