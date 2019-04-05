Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Webster Financial Co. (WBS) Reduced by Analyst

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $53.68 on Thursday. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $69.63. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $67,410.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,746.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Copenhaver Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,028,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 310,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,122,779.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,066 shares of company stock valued at $5,569,345. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 413.7% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

