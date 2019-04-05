Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Banner Co. Cut by Analyst (BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Banner in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Banner’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BANR. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Banner has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $67.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Banner had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $139.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.25 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Banner by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Banner by 357.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Banner during the third quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cheryl R. Bishop sold 11,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $759,813.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

