Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Smart Sand Inc (SND) Increased by Analyst

Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Smart Sand in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Pant now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smart Sand’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Smart Sand in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.91.

Smart Sand stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $159.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 3.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 18.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,313,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after buying an additional 527,259 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 922,885.8% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,732,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after buying an additional 2,731,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 20,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 194,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,193,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 194,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.