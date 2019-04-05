Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Covia Holdings Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (CVIA)

Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Covia in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Pant now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.38). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Covia’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Covia in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Covia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Cowen cut Covia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, OTR Global cut Covia from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CVIA opened at $6.02 on Friday. Covia has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Covia by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Covia by 16.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Covia by 84.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,385,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Covia by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,128,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Covia by 443.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 931,266 shares during the last quarter.

Covia Company Profile

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

