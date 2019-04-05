Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Anadarko Petroleum Co. Decreased by Seaport Global Securities (APC)

Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anadarko Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Aschenbeck now expects that the oil and gas development company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Anadarko Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $69.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.16.

Shares of NYSE:APC opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.55. Anadarko Petroleum has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

