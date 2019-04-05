Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 4,266 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 7.8% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $41,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $87.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

