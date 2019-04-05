Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 6,304 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,025 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Tripadvisor worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 227.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,745,973 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $94,178,000 after buying an additional 1,213,215 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth $52,234,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,202,271 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $163,539,000 after purchasing an additional 634,792 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,074,051 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $57,948,000 after purchasing an additional 550,647 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 575,001 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $29,363,000 after purchasing an additional 341,090 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRIP opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.30. Tripadvisor Inc has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tripadvisor news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $572,060.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dermot Halpin sold 17,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $1,000,861.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,331.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,199,589 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRIP. Cowen cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

