Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (TCF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 252,047 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,041 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in TCF Financial by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,560,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,458 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,072,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in TCF Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 222,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

TCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.87 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

TCF stock opened at $21.55 on Thursday. TCF Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.53 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (TCF)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/public-employees-retirement-system-of-ohio-lowers-holdings-in-tcf-financial-co-tcf.html.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF).

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.