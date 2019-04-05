Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Holdings in Plantronics Inc (PLT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,024 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Plantronics were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Plantronics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Plantronics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Plantronics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Plantronics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLT opened at $49.26 on Friday. Plantronics Inc has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $82.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.70. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a positive return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plantronics Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Plantronics in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plantronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In related news, Director Marvin Tseu sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $207,153.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer purchased 10,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.08 per share, for a total transaction of $480,476.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,564.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company's enterprise products include headsets optimized for unified communications and collaboration, other corded and cordless communication headsets, audio processors, and telephone systems; and consumer products comprise Bluetooth and corded products for mobile device applications, personal computers, and gaming headsets.

