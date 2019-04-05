Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $4.78 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,965,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 999,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,330,000 after purchasing an additional 87,731 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 45,038 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CINF has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.48 per share, with a total value of $30,003.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $85.47 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $66.33 and a one year high of $87.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

