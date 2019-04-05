Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,559 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 643,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after buying an additional 54,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $265,203.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $125,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $89.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $78.83 and a 1 year high of $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.28%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

